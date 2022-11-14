Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.

There is no sugarcoating it, the Cleveland Browns fell straight on their face in week 10. In the 39-17 loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland looked lost and out of order.

Following the loss, head coach of the Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski believes the team has to game plan better.

“Every coach, myself included, we all need to come up with a better game plan. All of us need to be better,” Stefanski told the media on Monday afternoon.

The Browns' defense once again had another disappointing output. Fans continue to call for the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Cleveland allowed 195 rushing yards to Miami, who came in as one of the worst rushing teams in the league.

"I know that locker room. I know the leadership that we have on this team. I know they're disappointed, but we've got to control what we can control right now. Which is own this one, learn from it, move on, and then find a way next week."

Cleveland turns its attention to the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a rare loss to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. If the Browns want to steer this ship right, it’s going to take a flawless game.

