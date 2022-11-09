Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland’s week 10 opponent the Miami Dolphins aren’t going to underestimate the Browns, according to their head coach Mike McDaniel.

Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start going into week 10 of the NFL season. It is not where everyone expected them to be, but they’re still bringing in respect around the league. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t going to underestimate the Browns.

“This Cleveland Browns team is no joke, they are a good football team. We are definitely not sleeping on this team, McDaniel told the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Browns lost games this season they probably shouldn’t have in the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons games. They had a chance to beat the Los Angeles Chargers too. Coming up are some tougher games — where they’re not going to be favored — but a win would go a long way.

Miami is going to be no easy task. They're 6-3 under a first time head coach for a reason. Their offense is very well built around the speed of Tyreek Hill. McDaniel is prepared for a fight though.

“Their record is their record, but whatever this means, I think they can beat any team in the NFL,” McDaniel spoke.

