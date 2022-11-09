Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is glad that Kareem Hunt is sticking around at least a bit longer.

The possibility of the Cleveland Browns trading Kareem Hunt at the trade deadline was a hot topic that many thought would come to fruition. It did not happen and the Browns are keeping Nick Chubb happy at the same time.

“Having him back, it means everything to me,” Chubb said to reporters on Wednesday morning.

Chubb has shared a backfield with Hunt for the majority of his career, he’s even pounded the table for the Browns to keep Hunt long term. Despite sharing the backfield together, Chubb has still become one of the games very best running backs. He doesn’t accidentally have 841 rushing yards through 8 games.

Hunt’s time to shine more this season may be when Deshaun Watson gets back, perhaps the Browns liked the idea of pairing a good pass catching running back with Watson.

“He's one of my best friends, a great player and great for this team."

Whatever the future holds for Hunt and wherever he lands, he seems to have a forever friend in his teammate Chubb.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

