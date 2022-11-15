Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Sign  Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

The Browns have signed some defensive tackle help following their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report.

This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on the ground by the Dolphins, a team who has not run the ball well at all this year. Following that game, the Browns had already cut Roderick Perry II, perhaps Stille is just taking his roster spot.

Stille has appeared in just one game this season, recording two tackles in week 7 for the Dolphins. Stille was not drafted out of Nebraska and joined the Dolphins in May as an undrafted free agent.

While at Nebraska, Stille had 14.5 sacks over five seasons. There are 149 total tackles on Stille’s college resume. Still is listed at 294 pounds and 6-foot-4 by Miami. With Cleveland having the worst defensive tackle unit in the league, there is an opportunity for Stille to carve out a role if he can earn it.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction

Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun... Watson

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

B9C458F0-ED9A-4686-86EF-0B0AB2CD086E
News

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

By Brandon Little
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) run with the football ahead of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Fundamental Failing of the Browns Defense

By Pete Smith
E4129EEC-3D70-48E7-80E4-58627F79BEFA
News

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

By Pete Smith
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) rush in to sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Dolphins Show Browns What a Contender Looks Like

By Pete Smith
FF9A45DE-7CB3-4DC6-9389-57439207B419
News

Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction

By Brandon Little
27FE2D66-7AEF-4CC3-AC4F-9E91D026A924
News

Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins

By Brandon Little
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wyatt Teller Sidelined Against Miami Dolphins

By Brandon Little