Cleveland Browns Sign  Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

The Browns have signed some defensive tackle help following their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report.

This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on the ground by the Dolphins, a team who has not run the ball well at all this year. Following that game, the Browns had already cut Roderick Perry II, perhaps Stille is just taking his roster spot.

Stille has appeared in just one game this season, recording two tackles in week 7 for the Dolphins. Stille was not drafted out of Nebraska and joined the Dolphins in May as an undrafted free agent.

While at Nebraska, Stille had 14.5 sacks over five seasons. There are 149 total tackles on Stille’s college resume. Still is listed at 294 pounds and 6-foot-4 by Miami. With Cleveland having the worst defensive tackle unit in the league, there is an opportunity for Stille to carve out a role if he can earn it.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

