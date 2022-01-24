Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

Pro Football Writers announced their All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams today. A joint poll of football writers from all around who are PFWA members. The Cleveland Browns have three players on the All-NFL team. Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio were both All-Pro selections. The awards continue to pour in for each player. Running back Nick Chubb joined the two as well.

This is Nick Chubb’s first postseason award after missing out on the All-Pro team due to Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor securing all the votes. Something that rarely happens, but kept a second running back from being named. Both Chubb and Taylor were named to the All-NFL team.

Chubb had a special season for the Browns, their best offensive player with ease. The Browns running back missed three games, but still ran up 1,259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Chubb caught 20 passes for 174 yards as well.

Garrett set a franchise record for single season sacks and continued to play like one of the best pass rushers in football. Garrett had 15 sacks and a career high 51 tackles. Browns’ star pass rusher was joined by Maxx Crosby on the All-NFL team. Steelers T.J. Watt was listed as an outside linebacker, of course on the list as well.

Joel Bitonio is aging perfectly for the Browns, playing maybe his best season yet. Bitonio was one of the best guards in football, even showed off versatility when he stepped in at left tackle. Perhaps the most impressive thing he did this season was being very good out at tackle. Bitonio was joined by Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

The postseason awards continue to roll in for some of the Browns best players. Although the season did not go as expect, the Browns had some special talent that other took notice of.

