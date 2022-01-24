Skip to main content
Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

Cleveland Browns have three players on the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team.

Cleveland Browns have three players on the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team.

Pro Football Writers announced their All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams today. A joint poll of football writers from all around who are PFWA members. The Cleveland Browns have three players on the All-NFL team. Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio were both All-Pro selections. The awards continue to pour in for each player. Running back Nick Chubb joined the two as well.

This is Nick Chubb’s first postseason award after missing out on the All-Pro team due to Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor securing all the votes. Something that rarely happens, but kept a second running back from being named. Both Chubb and Taylor were named to the All-NFL team.

Chubb had a special season for the Browns, their best offensive player with ease. The Browns running back missed three games, but still ran up 1,259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Chubb caught 20 passes for 174 yards as well.

Garrett set a franchise record for single season sacks and continued to play like one of the best pass rushers in football. Garrett had 15 sacks and a career high 51 tackles. Browns’ star pass rusher was joined by Maxx Crosby on the All-NFL team. Steelers T.J. Watt was listed as an outside linebacker, of course on the list as well.

Read More

Joel Bitonio is aging perfectly for the Browns, playing maybe his best season yet. Bitonio was one of the best guards in football, even showed off versatility when he stepped in at left tackle. Perhaps the most impressive thing he did this season was being very good out at tackle. Bitonio was joined by Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

The postseason awards continue to roll in for some of the Browns best players. Although the season did not go as expect, the Browns had some special talent that other took notice of.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

271F086B-D2AE-4CFC-852C-64ECB6C82A70
News

Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

59 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Edge Speed has Never Been More Important

3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: What to do with Ronnie Harrison?

6 hours ago
00CA2A7A-DE4E-44DC-9883-2D4C2B0CEA0E
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Departure in Cleveland Leads him to the NFC Championship Game

20 hours ago
AAF8DF68-4D51-4787-B2B8-3CBD2F0687A3
News

Ravens and Steelers Both in Search of new Defensive Coordinators for 2022 Season

Jan 22, 2022
B87AB222-34D6-408B-AF82-813DBA8F3468
News

Browns Front Office Member Finalist For Vikings General Manager Opening

Jan 22, 2022
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns to Have Multiple Assistants Coaching at Shrine Bowl

Jan 21, 2022
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods 1
Featured Content

Impact of Joe Woods Overlooked In Secondary Development

Jan 21, 2022