NFL Divisional Round ATS Picks for Every Game (Rams Will Cover vs. Bears on Sunday)
Many people would say the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the best weekend of football of the season. Two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday, all eight teams are the best the NFL has to offer, and there is plenty on the line with the winners being just two victories away from lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in the four divisional round games. Let's dive into them.
NFL Divisional Round Spread Picks
Bills vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -1.5 (-105)
49ers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +7 (-105)
Texans vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +3 (-105)
Rams vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Rams -3.5 (-118)
