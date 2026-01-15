Why the Cleveland Browns may have NFL's worst head coaching vacancy

The Cleveland Browns are going into the 2026 NFL season with a new head coach after the firing of Kevin Stefanski, who spent six years with the franchise.

The Browns are one of eight teams looking for a head coach after the New York Giants swiftly hired John Harbaugh, who was let go by the Baltimore Ravens. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport ranked all eight vacancies and placed the Browns in dead last.

"Long-suffering Cleveland Browns fans are no doubt hopeful the team will make a splash hire at head coach that reverses the franchise's fortunes. The fact that Browns fans still have hope says a lot about their loyalty, given how little there is for a prospective coach to like about this opening," Davenport wrote.

"Cleveland's roster is a mess on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line is equal parts aging and porous. The skill-position talent is arguably the weakest of any team with an opening. And the quarterback situation is a disaster.

"There also aren't many resources with which to fix all those holes. Thanks largely to the debacle that was the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns have the second-worst cap situation of a team with an opening at head coach. Per Over the Cap, Cleveland is over $15 million in the red against the projected 2026 salary cap."

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stands on the sideline during the second quarter. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Browns exposed in head coach vacancy ranking

The Browns were in the rear in the ranking, with the Arizona Cardinals right behind them, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Ravens.

Even though there are problems with the Browns' current roster, there's a lot of reason to be optimistic about the future. The team has a very good defense, and sometimes that could be enough to push the team in the right direction. The offense obviously needs work, but there's hope that the right coach can come in and develop the players towards matching the level of the defense.

The Browns' job is also a big challenge, and that is equally as intriguing as it is an obstacle. If any coach can turn around the Browns and give them a long span of success, that coach will be forever immortalized in Cleveland sports and will be viewed as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Any head coaching job is lucrative, so many candidates should be chomping at the bit at the opportunity in Cleveland.