Head coaching candidate with player's support gets second interview with Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new head coach is in full gear, despite already losing out on of the top candidates on many wishlists.

The team has now kicked off a second round of interviews with a couple of names, including one that has the full support of multiple players already on the roster.

Current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, will get a second interview in Cleveland for the position of head coach, according to Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot. Schwartz has been in charge of the team’s defense since 2023, after starting his career in the NFL with the Browns as a personnel scout, from 1993 to 1995.

Breaking: DC Jim Schwartz to get a 2nd head coach interview with the #Browns on Monday, a league source tells clevelanddotcom. Others too, but at least one candidate isn't expected to do a 2nd session: --> https://t.co/QK2Rbbs5LL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 16, 2026

Schwartz gets another interview with Browns

Under his watch, Cleveland’s defense turned in a heck of a 2025 season, ending the year ranked third in sacks, third in passing yards allowed, and fourth in total yards allowed. Schwartz also oversaw a historic season by defensive end Myles Garrett, who tallied 23 sacks to set a new single season NFL record.

Schwartz has been an obvious candidate for the opening since the Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski on January 5th, after six seasons at the helm. Schwartz is well respected around the league and possesses previous head coaching experience, having led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

The most compelling case for Schwartz to lead the Browns has been made by his own players, with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback stating recently: “I would highly recommend Coach Schwartz for a head coaching job here. Definitely.”

Safety Grant Delpit also weighed in, expressing: “I think it goes without saying what kind of coach he is and the energy he brings. I think coach Schwartz is going to be a great, still-got-it type of head coach. He’s a fiery guy and I’d vouch for him. I think that he’s taken our defense and brought it to an elite level and kept it there.”

One thing that has become apparent is that the Browns would like to keep Schwartz within the organization, regardless if he gets the top job or not. Principal owner Jimmy Haslam said he "absolutely" wanted to keep Schwartz on board with the team for 2026, when discussing Stefanski’s dismissal with the media. And reports have revealed that the team is telling their candidates for the job, that their preference is having Schwartz stay on as defensive coordinator, should they get hired. A second interview with the club likely points to serious interest in having him lead the Browns though, and not just a token gesture.

The AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023, Schwartz has already completed an interview for the vacant head coaching gig with the Baltimore Ravens, as well. Among the Browns potential candidates, Schwartz and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken -- who also had a brief stint in Cleveland as offensive coordinator in 2019 -- are the only two known candidates with second interviews programmed in Cleveland. Monken however, has also been linked to the New York Giants as potential offensive coordinator, following his former head coach in Baltimore, John Harbaugh, a guy many wanted to see in Berea.

The Browns have ramped up their efforts in the head coaching hiring cycle this Friday, expecting to complete interviews with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase on deck.