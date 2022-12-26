Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Heading to the College Football Coaching Ranks

A former Cleveland Browns quarterback is taking over as an offensive coordinator at FAU.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye is making a move to the college football coaching ranks. According to a report, Frye is heading to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University. Frye will be joining Tom Herman's staff.

Frye was with the Browns from 2005-07 after being a third-round selection of the team. The next two seasons Frye spent with the Seattle Seahawks, before ending his playing days with the Raiders organization in 2009

From 2012-15, Frye was coaching at the high school level. He then spent time with Florida, Ashland (D2), and Central Michigan. Just last season Frye was the quarterback coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Frye has worked his way up to now being an offensive coordinator pretty nicely. With a good showing at FAU, Frye could earn a bigger job down the road.

