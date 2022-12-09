Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Through three-quarters of the season, Pro Football Focus has multiple Cleveland Browns players all All-Pro. Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett both were on the first team, while Nick Chubb was on the second team.

It has been another exceptional year for Bitonio who continues to be one of the best guards in the NFL. Bitonio has allowed one sack through 12 games, but it is the running game where he blocks the best. Cleveland's offensive line has taken a step back this year, Bitonio is not the guy to blame.

Garrett is having another season that we all expected. He's sitting at 10 sacks, well on his way to a 15+ sack season again. There is no one in the NFL that is more successful rushing the passer, as Garrett's 25.3 percent win rate tells the story.

Josh Jacobs edged out Chubb for the first team, which makes sense for now considering the season Jacobs has had. Still, Chubb looks like potentially the best pure runner in the league. Through 12 games, Chubb has 1,119 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cleveland may not make the playoffs in 2022, that's no secret. They do have some guys who are deserving of getting there and the postseason accolades should recognize just how good they were.

