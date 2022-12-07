Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is well on his way to another Pro Bowl.

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is well on his way to another Pro Bowl appearance. To this point, Garrett leads all AFC defensive ends with 92,069 fan votes. Cleveland fans have been at work getting Garrett another Pro Bowl nod.

To this point in his career, Garrett has received a spot in the Pro Bowl three out of five years. In his rookie year, he only started nine games for the team.

This season Garrett has 10 sacks and is well on his way to another stellar season. No one in the league is facing more double teams or chips while rushing the passer. What he continues to do against other teams' game plans is impressive.

Garrett will be one of multiple Browns players this year that make the Pro Bowl when it is all said and done.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean