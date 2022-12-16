Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens up on Mental Health

Future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas opened up about the losing he did his career with the Cleveland Browns and much more.

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before long. Thomas was as good as it gets at left tackle throughout his career, all of the losses he endured throughout his career has close to nothing to do with him.

Thomas opened up about that losing, and how it affected his mental health on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima show recently.

"It's just like being a fan when you build yourself up, every single week to that Sunday, where you're going in, and you've convinced yourself, Ken, just like I'm going right now, 'I think we're gonna win this game!'... that's the mindset that you have to get into as a professional athlete to get the most out of yourself," Thomas said on his preparation.

Thomas finished his career with a record of 48 wins and 128 losses. He was an iron man out left, playing 10,363 straight snaps until he was injured late in his career. The injury eventually was the last straw, as Thomas retried and went into broadcasting. In the broadcasting world, he's become well-liked ever since.

"Because as soon as you start thinking, 'eh, we're probably not gonna win...' that's when you start subconsciously making those decisions in a sport that's built on violence and big, tough, strong people giving every bit of effort they have for 69 individual reps every single Sunday," said Thomas.

And so, you build yourself up and you create this narrative in your mind that, 'yeah, we have a chance, we're gonna win...' and then when it comes crashing down every week, I think everybody kind of has that breaking point, and for me it was that last season or two of my career."

Thomas was named to 10 Pro Bowl appearances, as well as a six-time All-Pro. He's easily the best player the team has seen in the modern day. It's not close

"You have that 'come to Jesus' moment in your brain, where you're like, 'I can't fool myself anymore,' and it's kind of a breakdown moment as an athlete that's played sports my entire life. That was, I feel like, the first time where I felt like I was out of control..."

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

AFC North Standings After Week 14: Ravens, Bengals Take Care of Business

Donovan Peoples-Jones Continues to Thrive Against Bengals, Posts Career High

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back... Against Bengals

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team