Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

If the Cleveland Browns want to continue to bolster their defensive front, they could target one of the most productive pass rushers in this year's class in Derick Hall out of Auburn.

The Cleveland Browns need to continue to evolve their defense which includes their defensive front and the variety of edge rushers they can offer. There are a number of ways to do that, but one of them could be to acquire a player that can operate effectively from a standup position or with their hand on the ground.

In recent weeks, the Browns have toyed around more with this under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Myles Garrett has played on his feet more than at any point in his career, which has enabled the Browns to hide their intentions on where to send them.

In addition to improving their rotation, this is also a way to increase the amount of pass rushers they can put on the field in obvious passing situations. Rookie Alex Wright has been utilized on the interior as has Jadeveon Clowney. That enables them to put a another pure edge rusher.

That also creates an easy way to utilize stunts, something else that has been used with more frequency in the past few weeks. Regardless of who is coordinating the Browns defense, if they plan to keep utilizing that style of pass rush, it might be worth targeting a player in the upcoming NFL Draft that can bring that threat.

One possible option target could be Derick Hall out of Auburn.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 256 lbs

Hall has a compact, dense build with long arms. His strength immediately stands out as he plays like he's heavier than his listed weight. Not only is he able to collapse the pocket but he holds his ground well.

Reasonably agile with good body control and balance, he's able to get skinny while powering his way to ball carriers. His speed looks pretty ordinary, but he does close pretty well.

It will be interesting to see how he tests athletically. Hall looks like someone who might test poorly in the 40, but have a reasonably strong profile otherwise. That could help illuminate why he's been so impactful in his collegiate career as well as solidifying his draft status.

Hall has played a ton of football at Auburn, but is allegedly only going to be 22 in March.

Production

2022: 42 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles in 12 games

2021: 34 solo tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 13 games

Hall has been productive in his time in Birmingham, but his senior year was outstanding. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks the past two seasons, but the solo tackles really popped as a senior.

His ability to generate tackles and produce in general is based on a few important attributes. Hall's overall speed never looks like much, but he's comfortable playing in space, understanding when he needs to close and when he needs to hold his water. He also takes good pursuit angles, which is helped by the fact he's strong enough to work through trash. Hall also possesses the ability to get off of blocks and will chase plays down from behind. That culminates in having Hall constantly finding his way to the football and at times giving the impression that Auburn had an extra defender on the field.

When he's playing forward, Hall has good initial power. He is able to get a push against players who have fifty pounds on him, then proceed to work off of them to get the ball. He's able to set the edge effectively as well whether that's separating from the block or working wider, hovering in the flat.

Hall largely operates as a standup edge and is usually lined up over the tight end if there is one. However, he does have experience with his hand on the ground and Auburn has deployed him inside as a 3-tech. With good reason, because his strength and leverage cause problems for opposing guards. The Tigers will also stunt him inside to create that matchup. He's able to collapse the pocket and take away the quarterback's ability to step up as well.

Hall loves to long arm opposing tackles as a setup to drive tackles back to set up his next move. It's also an easy way for him to disengage if necessary depending on what the offense does. If not, it gives him the advantage if he wants to bring the other hand into the blocker's chest, spin back inside or rip through. So much of his effectiveness as a pass rusher is being able to close ground while taking on blockers, so when he is able to defeat the block, he's often on top of the quarterback.

His production stands out in part because Hall played a difficult slate of opponents. Auburn faced Penn State which had Hall face off against Olu Fashanu a fair amount before going through an SEC schedule that included Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

If the Browns want a standup edge rusher that can also function as a power player, Hall is an excellent candidate. He can realistically play multiple positions. Able to rush off the edge, his primary role, he's also someone that can play as a SAM backer who lines up over tight ends.

It's possible the Browns might be less interested because of his lack of speed. After all, part of the attraction to a purer edge rusher is to have enough speed to cause problems for quarterbacks who are able to create with their legs, something the Browns have targeted in the past. However, Hall's strength and ability to close ground on the quarterback while attacking the blocker can help to squeeze the pocket. So much of corralling the biggest playmaking quarterbacks requires a team effort in the first place.

Hall is effective in the run and viable in the pass. He offers the ability to play in a number of different situations and has experience rushing from both edges as well as the interior. While he might be more effective operating on the outside, he can line up or stunt inside and cause problems. Likewise, he can drop and operate as a quasi-backer.

The Bottom Line

Derick Hall may not be as flashy as some of other pass rushers in this class, but he's a multifaceted power rusher that could be a valuable addition to a rotation. He may be someone who gets slept on in the draft process and ends up a terrific value.