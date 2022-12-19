Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

All of the consternation over Joe Woods and his job status is irrelevant as that decision comes down to what head coach Kevin Stefanski believes about his defensive coordinator.

The Cleveland Browns defense has played better in recent weeks and there is reason to believe it can enjoy a strong finish, but when it comes to the status of the defensive coordinator Joe Woods, it comes down to one question. Does head coach Kevin Stefanski believe after three years he's the right man for the job?

The discussion about Woods has become so irrational that people are afraid that if the Browns win their remaining three games it might save his job. The Browns have won three of their last four in no small part because of the defense. They have the potential to finish the season winning six of seven.

Critics will quickly point out that the Houston Texans are the worst team in the league and had Kyle Allen play quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens had backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and their coaching staff decided to throw the ball 30 times when they seemingly had the ability to power their way down the field at will. They simply didn't.

The New Orleans Saints are quarterbacked by Andy Dalton, the Washington Commanders by Taylor Heinicke and the Pittsburgh Steelers presumably will be rolling with rookie Kenny Pickett.

All of that is valid, though to Dalton's credit, he's playing better football than most realize. Then again, the passing game might be completely neutered if the game is playing in 30+ mph winds. The anti-dome crowd should have to sit in the stands for this game.

Kevin Stefanski isn't stupid. He is more than aware what the landscape of the remaining schedule. He's also painfully aware of what the defense has done over the course of the season. He was there for all of it.

If Stefanski doesn't believe in Woods going forward, what are three more games going to change? There will be three years of work to evaluate. And even though Woods has been shorthanded, often for the sake of the offense, Stefanski is going to make his determination as to what he believes about him.

No, head coaches don't want to fire staff if they can avoid it, but they are also hyper competitive. Stefanski wants to win. This is the same guy who was part of the decision to move on from Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the quarterback of an 11-win team and the team's only playoff victory in a quarter century and then played through a torn labrum for the sake of the team the following season. Gone. In unceremonious fashion no less.

Even as much as Stefanski may like Woods, he's likely pragmatic enough to cut the chord if he believes it serves his interest and those of the team as a whole.

Woods isn't the reason the defense is bad. That's due to a lack of personnel at critical positions, which is in no small part due to the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, resulting in the defense being young and ill equipped. These puppies have bitten the Browns most of the season. However, it's fair to question if Woods has enhanced the defense.

After three seasons, Stefanski is going to either believe that Woods can design and gameplan a defense that can frustrate him as an offensive coach or he can't. Stefanski knows what Woods can put up on a white board. He's been there to see Woods teach his scheme to players. Upon the conclusion of the season, there will be 52 games of Woods coming up with Plan A, B and potentially C for games as well as adjustments he makes and habits he has in his calling his defense.

If Stefanski believes he can consistently beat Woods' defense, whether it's with his offense or others, the answer becomes obvious. No amount of fuzzy feelings should change that.

Should he opt to replace Woods, this is also the lens in which Stefanski hire the replacement. Find the guy who runs a defense that frustrates Stefanski and his offensive staff.

The other important consideration is the rest of the staff. No, Stefanski shouldn't pick and choose the coordinator's assistants for him, but it's difficult to look at the offensive staff and the defensive staff and see them as equal. Frankly, it's unlikely the next defensive staff will be either, but a good hire would hopefully enhance the talent of the position coaches.

Woods and his staff have done some good things. Greg Newsome's new role was met with criticism, but it's worked. Newsome operating in the slot with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson playing on the outside is a tactical advantage for the Browns providing them a ton of flexibility. Young players have been able to improve and find success under Woods. Part of the improvement of the defense in recent weeks is because of contributions made by rookie defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Alex Wright on the defensive line.

And Woods did it with limited resources. But if he's not the solution, then Kevin Stefanski needs to go out and find the person who is, then provide the resources necessary to realize their defensive vision in a way Woods never could.