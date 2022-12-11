Skip to main content

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With Playoffs out of Reach

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plans to play the rest of the season with a bum shoulder, even if those games don't mean much.

With the Cleveland Browns having lost their eighth game of the season, the playoffs appear to be out of site. After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals and that becoming a reality, players like Myles Garrett vow to keep fighting.

When asked if he would potentially rest the bum shoulder and sit out some games given that the playoffs are out of reach, Garrett wanted no part.

"Absolutely not. As long as I can play I'm going to play."

Garrett finished with two sacks and four tackles against the Bengals in the 23-10 loss. Garrett has been a player that has led by example when asking for more out of his peers.

"It hurts. Not much more you can say than that."

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

