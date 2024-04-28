Is Browns GM Andrew Berry Picking Up Greg Newsome's Fifth-Year Option?
Andrew Berry is a man of his word. He doesn't talk about player's contract situations.
So when the Browns GM was asked during his post-draft press conference whether or not the team would be picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback Greg Newsome's rookie deal, Berry bit his tongue, per usual.
"[We're] very happy with Greg," said Berry. " We want as many man corners as we can have and we'll let you all know at the appropriate time."
The appropriate time is coming up next week, as team's have until May 2 to pick up fifth-year options on their2021 first rounder picks. Berry's non-answer followed a report from Cleveland.com late in the week that it's simply a matter of when the Browns pick up the option.
Berry's lips may be sealed but all signs point to the Browns executing the option year of Newsome's deal for 2025. As his annual pre-draft presser, Berry made it clear that man-coverage defensive backs are not a position he's looking to just give away. Rightfully so in today's style of football that sees offenses play in more three receiver sets and thus forces defenses to play more with less linebackers and more DBs.
The secondary roles remain one of the most valued by this Browns regime. In fact, after selecting Myles Harden out of South Dakota in the seventh round on Satuday, Berry has now drafted at least one secondary player every year that he's been the team's GM.
Just last season Cleveland boasted the top rated defense in football by many metrics, with a secondary featuring Newsome as the nickle corner, plus Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. on the outside.
In the past, Newsome hasn't always been thrilled about being moved inside as a slot corner. He seemed to embrace the role last season though, but that hasn't stopped questions about his future popping up throughout the offseason.
The Browns can put most of the rumors to bed by simply picking up the option this week.
