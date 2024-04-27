Browns Select Linebacker Nathaniel Watson With Pick 206
The NFL Draft has worked its way into the sixth round and in that round, the Cleveland Browns take a depth selection with Nathaniel Watson from Mississippi State.
The linebacker position for Cleveland has become one of importance after the 2024 free agency departures of Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. Cleveland is on the search for a guy who is going to be a long-term piece next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and they take their first swing at it with Watson.
Watson is described as a physical Mike linebacker who has a nose for the football. He led the SEC in tackles in 2023 and can get after the quarterback with 16 career sacks as a Bulldog. He is a downhill type of linebacker and a blitzer.
He owns one SEC record as the only player to ever lead the SEC in tackles and sacks in the same season. 2023 was a banner year for Watson when he finished with 137 total tackles and 10 sacks to lead the conference.
Watson comes to Cleveland with an opportunity to learn from veteran Jordan Hicks and Owusu-Koramoah in the hopes of finding his place in the Cleveland Browns roster. Regardless of if he is able to become a long term starter or not, the NFL runs in his blood. His uncle, Harold Marrow played 10 seasons in the league as a fullback from 1996 through 2005.
He will get his first chance to become a linebacker for Cleveland by making his mark in the special teams game and being a player that Cleveland can rely on whenever he gets his chance.