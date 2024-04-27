Browns Digest

Browns 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, follow along to see who the Browns add to the roster as undrafted free agents.

Spencer German

The Browns added six new players to the roster this weekend via the 2024 NFL Draft, but the work doesn't stop there.

Next up for team general manager Andrew Berry and his staff will be to move quickly to sign undrafted free agents to the roster, who will hope to compete for roster spots throughout the spring and summer.

Javion Cohen –  IOL, Miami (FL)

Winston Reid – LB, Weber State

Chris Edmunds – DB, Arizona State

Lorenzo Thompson - OT, Rhode Island

Aidan Robbins - RB, BYU

Treyton Welch - TE, Wyoming

Ahmarean Brown - WR, South Carolina

Jalen Sundell - IOL, North Dakota State

