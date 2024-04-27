Browns 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker
The Browns added six new players to the roster this weekend via the 2024 NFL Draft, but the work doesn't stop there.
Next up for team general manager Andrew Berry and his staff will be to move quickly to sign undrafted free agents to the roster, who will hope to compete for roster spots throughout the spring and summer.
Javion Cohen – IOL, Miami (FL)
Winston Reid – LB, Weber State
Chris Edmunds – DB, Arizona State
Lorenzo Thompson - OT, Rhode Island
Aidan Robbins - RB, BYU
Treyton Welch - TE, Wyoming
Ahmarean Brown - WR, South Carolina
Jalen Sundell - IOL, North Dakota State
--------------------------------------------
