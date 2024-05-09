NFL Network Personality Makes Bold Prediction For Browns Schedule
Christmas music, snow, hot chocolate and football. That's what Christmas day will consist of from here on out after the NFL decided to add an unheard of Christmas doubleheader on a Wednesday this upcoming season.
The new wrinkle comes with some logistical hurdles considering the NFL isn't really accustomed to playing games in the middle of the week. The only other time it happened was during the Covid season when the Ravens and Steelers were forced to move their matchup to a Wednesday due to outbreaks of the virus inside their locker rooms.
If the NFL is willing to adjust its schedule to fit the rare year where Christmas is on a Wednesday, it's safe to say they're stealing the holiday Grinch style moving forward.
First things first, the NFL is planning to release the official 2024 schedules for all 32 teams next Wednesday, unveiling the matchups for that Christmas Day slate. At least one NFL Network host believes the Browns will be part of the NFL's holiday festivities.
Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football took to Instagram to share some of his predictions for this year's schedule. One of his boldest projections is a Christmas Day matchup between the Browns and Bengals.
For the second leg of the Christmas doubleheader Schrager predicts a matchup between the Packers and 49ers. The Browns actually played on Christmas Day back in 2021 in what was a 24-22 loss to the Packers, in the infamous Baker Mayfield five interception game. The holiday fell on a Saturday that year, which is a much more normal day for the league to schedule games.
If Schrager is onto something Browns fans who celebrate may be enjoying opening presents with the sounds of Browns football in the background.
Do you want the Browns to play on Christmas Day?
--------------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns TE David Njoku Won't Stand For Cleveland Slander
Where Did Browns QB Deshaun Watson Show Up On Latest NFL QB Ranking?
Kevin Stefanski Confident In This Browns RB While Team Waits For Nick Chubb
Cleveland City Council Enacts "Art Modell Law" As Browns Continue Mulling Future Stadium Options
What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month