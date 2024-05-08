Where Did Browns QB Deshaun Watson Show Up On Latest NFL QB Ranking?
Nothing says "NFL offseason" quite like quarterback rankings.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports kicked off the annual practice with his spring assessment of all 32 teams starting QBs.
For a third straight season, the question of where Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ranks among his peers is an interesting one. In Benjamin's ranking, Watson comes is as the 17th ranked QB, ahead of Geno Smith of the Seahawks, Steelers new QB Russell Wilson, ex-Browns QB Baker Mayfield and even Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray.
As Benjamin notes, Watson's health remains a big question mark going into his third year with the Browns.
Watson was once considered one of the top five QBs in all of football, which is why the Browns traded three straight years worth of first-round picks among other draft compensation to acquire his services in 2022. At the time, Watson was just two seasons removed from leading the league in passing.
After an 11-game suspension derailed his first season in Cleveland, his 2023 campaign was marred by multiple shoulder injuries, including a fracture that wound up requiring surgery. Now, the 2017 first-round pick enters 2024 looking to reclaim a version of himself that fans haven't seen in nearly four years.
In 12 games over the last two seasons, Watson has thrown for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's rushed for another 317 yards and two more scores. During the team's spring workouts Watson is continuing his rehab from surgery to repair a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder. Both Watson and the team expect him to be ready in time for Week 1.
Some of the quarterbacks ahead of Watson include Matthew Stafford of the Rams, Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars, Kirk Cousins, now of the Falcons and Jared Goff of the Lions. Benjamin's top five includes many of the usual suspects: Patrick Mahomes, tops the list, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and rookie of the year C.J. Stroud, with a special appearance from 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
--------------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Kevin Stefanski Confident In This Browns RB While Team Waits For Nick Chubb
Cleveland City Council Enacts "Art Modell Law" As Browns Continue Mulling Future Stadium Options
What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
4 Burning Browns Questions, Including: Who Will Start At Both Tackle Spots
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month
Several Players To Watch For At Browns Rookie Minicamp
Andrew Berry Explains Motivations Behind Browns Trading For Jerry Jeudy