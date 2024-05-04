Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month
The road back to the postsason won't be an easy one for the Browns in 2024.
After finishing second in the AFC North and clinching a playoff berth for the second time in four season, the Browns schedule is expected to be much tougher next season. It's a slate that features matchups with the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, America's team, the Dallas Cowboys and of course the gauntlet that is Cleveland's division rivals.
At some point this month the NFL will put on its made for TV full-schedule reveal for all 32 teams. Before it happens, let's sift through the gauntlet of games on the Browns schedule and find the top 5 matchups of 2024.
Honorable Mention: Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh is such a character, his return to the NFL is going to be fun to follow this season. There's an extra layer of intrigue to the Browns home matchup with Harbaugh's new team though, because back in 2014 Cleveland almost pulled off a blockbuster trade to land the then 49ers head coach.
Think about how such a thing would have altered Harbaugh's career. In some alternate universe Harbaugh wound up with the Browns and Michigan is still trying to win its first National Championship since 1997.
5) Las Vegas Raiders
A matchup with the Raiders makes the list for one reason and one reason only. It's the first chance for fans to follow their beloved Browns on a road trip to Sin City, if they feel so inclined. It's an opportunity that may be too good for some fans to pass up. While much of what happens in Vegas may stay there, the result of the game will in fact count for Cleveland.
4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Sure, the Browns play the Steelers twice a year, every year but this year things are going to be ramped up a bit after Pittsburgh remade its QB room. Trying to keep up with the Joneses in a division that features Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson as starting QBs, the Steelers went out and added veteran Russell Wilson and Ohio State's own, Justin Fields looking to add some spark to their offense.
In what is likely to be another hotly contested battle for supremacy in the AFC North, the Browns two matchups with their biggest rival will certainly carry a lot of weight.
3) Miami Dolphins
A high octane offense, meets a stingy defense. What more could anyone as for? If Deshaun Watson is back to playing at a high level this one could turn into a classic shootout of a game, with the Browns defense needing to make a key step late to seal a win.
Oh yeah, there's also the fact that old friend Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Dolphins this week, which means he'll make another return to his old Northeast Ohio stomping grounds next season.
2) Dallas Cowboys
There's plenty of debate these days over whether or not the Dallas Cowboys are still "America's Team." Whether or not they are, they are always going to draw a crowd wherever they go. That makes the Browns home matchup with them a big one for the fans and the networks.
Not only that, but, as much as watching Dallas fall short in the playoffs has become an annual tradition, Jerry Jones has also built a consistent playoff contender. This will be an important matchup to see where Cleveland stacks up against one of the NFC's best. There's also the drama of two of the game's best pass rushers trying to take down the other's team between Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.
1) Kansas City Chiefs
Naturally, the weekend that Taylor Swift is potentially coming to town to watch Cleveland native Travis Kelce, is bound to be a game fans have circled on their calendars. Could it end up being her first hometown visit with Kelce?
Beyond the Taylor Swift frenzy though, is a massive litmus test of a matchup for the Browns to see how they stack up with the back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Taking down Patrick Mahomes and company will be no easy feat though. Cleveland hasn't played the Chiefs since 2021 – the season after it lost a down-to-the-wire game against them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Browns look much different these days. They've also last their last five matchups with Kansas City, a streak dating back to 2012.
