What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
The NFL's annual schedule reveal has become a staple event of the league's calendar every offseason as fans start mapping out where they'll be spending their Sunday's next fall. After teasing the announcement last week, the big reveal could happen any day now for all 32 teams and their loyal fan bases.
The Browns have known since the end of the regular season which 11 teams they'll face outside of the AFC North next season. Now it's about learning the logistics of each and every game, including details like how many prime time games Cleveland will play this fall?
After making a playoff appearance the Browns are slated to face a gauntlet of opponents and quarterbacks next season. There are some other notable details fans should be aware of before the 2024 schedule drops as well.
Home Opponents
Season ticket holders are in for a treat this year with a slate of home contests that features the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers and even the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs trip to Cleveland along may end up being the hottest ticket of the season with some fans just hoping to be in the same vicinity as pop star Taylor Swift. Oh year, the Chiefs also happen to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions and have stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the roster.
Beyond those aforementioned opponents and of course all three division foes in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati, the Browns will also host the New York Giants.
Road Opponents
The road slate features some pretty unique trips for Browns fans to potentially indulge in as well. For the first time, Cleveland will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders with another western excursion to Denver for a second consecutive year. Other road stops include visits to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also included in the Browns road slate but there's a potential catch with that.
Across The Pond
With the Browns being passed over in favor of the Packers to open up the season against the Eagles as part of the NFL's first-ever international game in São Paulo, Brazil, there's a fairly good chance the league throws them a bone. Jacksonville is set to be the home team for one of three of the league's London games next season. Given that the Browns expressed a lot of interest in participating in that Brazil game, the NFL could easily slot them in as the Jaguars opponent for that contest.
No dates have been set for any of the London matchups to this point but those are supposed to be announced before the rest of league reveals the full 2024 schedule.
Gone For Week 2
Another thing to keep in mind before the schedule release is that due to the Billy Joel, Rod Stewart concert at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 13 (the Friday before Week 2), it's more than likely the Browns will be on the road that weekend. If that proves to be true then there's a good chance Cleveland will open up the season at home.
There have been cases of teams starting the season with back-to-back road games but its rare. Given the league's propensity to play division games early in the season, you could see one of the Bengals, Ravens or Steelers coming to town on Sept. 8.
Christmas With The Browns?
A new feature to the NFL's schedule this year is the addition of two mid-week, Christmas day games. It's not the first time the league has invaded Christmas, but it is the first time they invaded it when the holiday falls on a Wednesday. Nothing has been reported about what teams will play in either of the two games on that day but no teams are tied to the holiday so Cleveland could be in play.
Beyond that, the prime time Thanksgiving Day matchup could be in play for the Browns. So could the league's Black Friday game, which was a new addition to the schedule last year.
Prime Time Games
Much is always made about the number of prime times games a team will play. It's generally a sign of how good your team is expected to be. Nothing is obviously set just yet for how many night games will feature the Browns next year, but – for what it's worth – they appeared in two such games last season. One was a Monday Night meeting with the Steelers and the other was a late December Thursday Night meeting with the Jets.