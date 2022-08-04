Now that the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson has been appealed, someone other than Sue L. Robinson will have to decide on the case. That person will not be the league commissioner Roger Goodell himself, per a report.

Goodell not hearing the case likely looks a little better on the NFL, who is seeking an indefinite suspension of the Browns quarterback. The appeal will be decided on by someone appointed by Goodell.

The process under the new CBA was essentially shown to be ineffective, thanks to the NFL’s appeal. There is reason to believe that the suspension will be at least 12 games if the league can get its way about it.

NFLPA and Watson very well could sue, according to prior reports they planned on it if the NFL appealed. We are now there.

