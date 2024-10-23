Buccaneers Standout RB Lands On Injury Report Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to take control of the NFC South when they host the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday, the same Falcons team that stole Bucs' fans' hearts just a few weeks ago in a game they likely should have won.
Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, they will be doing so down a slew of players after last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. We know that WR Mike Evans won't be suiting up anytime soon (at least until after the Week 11 bye) and the other starting WR, Chris Godwin, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a dislocated ankle.
On Wednesday, the Bucs participated in a walkthrough practice after playing on Monday Night. There were obvious players on the injury report like Payne Durham who is still nursing a calf injury and Tykee Smith who suffered a concussion last week. However, a surprise appearance and DNP came from rookie fourth-round draft pick, running back Bucky Irving.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Linebacker Will Miss Rest of 2024 Regular Season
The Bucs will likely return to normal practice tomorrow as they gear up to face the Atlanta Falcons which is looking more and more like a must-win so we will continue to monitor the status of these players while keeping a close on how Irving progresses throughout the week — if at all.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will the Bucs Make a Move for WR Cooper Kupp?
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Loss to Ravens
• Bucs Waive Former Fourth-Round Punter
• Tackle That Injured Bucs WR Chris Godwin Under Review by NFL