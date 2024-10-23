Buccaneers Officially Place Chris Godwin on Injured Reserve
As expected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is heading to Injured Reserve.
The Bucs announced on Wednesday that Godwin, who suffered a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, is headed to IR for the rest of the year. Godwin had surgery on the injured ankle and will sit out the rest of 2024, hitting free agency this offseason. Prior to his injury, Godwin amassed 576 yards and five touchdowns.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Linebacker Will Miss Rest of 2024 Regular Season
To help with the lack of depth Godwin's injury now creates, Tampa Bay also signed wideout Ryan Miller to the active roster on Wednesday from the practice squad. Miller played against the New Orleans Saints as an elevation and was certainly efficient, catching one pass for 29 yards in the 51-27 victory. The Bucs also signed WR Dennis Houston to the practice squad to take Miller's place there.
Finally, Tampa Bay also signed punter Trenton Gill to the active roster. Gill will serve as the replacement for Jake Camarda after punting against the Eagles, Falcons and Ravens. So far this year, Gill is averaging 38.8 net yards per punt, so that's a number he'll have to improve on if he wants to stick around in Tampa Bay longer than this year. The Bucs signed punter Jack Browning to the practice squad in the event Gill falters.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Ravens
• Bucs Have Chance to Take NFC South Lead in Week 8
• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Ravens