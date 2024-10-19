Bucs WR Mike Evans Shares Tom Brady Story on Rich Eisen Show
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is typically a reliable target for the many quarterbacks he's played with in his 11-year career. Nobody's perfect, though, and sometimes, you let your quarterback down — and sometimes, that quarterback is the GOAT, Tom Brady.
Evans, a potential future Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, spoke on the Rich Eisen show this week as the team prepares to face off against the Baltimore Ravens. He spoke very highly of quarterback Baker Mayfield and the job he's doing in Tampa Bay, but Eisen asked him if he ever demanded the ball from his quarterbacks. Evans said yes, and when asked specifically about Brady, he had a story to share from the two's time together in Tampa Bay.
"I probably did it two times in the three years we played, but the first time I did it, I kinda let him down after I asked for it," Evans recalled. "I got on him pretty good, and he was like 'You're right, I'll get you the ball.' And next drive, we get the ball, and he throws it to me twice at the goal line and I don't get it."
When asked what happened after, Evans didn't say much, but he seemed to imply that Brady wasn't particularly happy with him after the fact.
"I'll go into more detail about it some other time," Evans joked.
He may not have Brady anymore, but Evans and Mayfield are set to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in what could be their toughest game of the season.
