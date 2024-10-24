Promising Buccaneers Rookie RB Reportedly Out Against Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with some bad injuries, but now, they'll be down yet another offensive playmaker against the Atlanta Falcons.
Running back Bucky Irving, who did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday with a toe injury, will not play against the Atlanta Falcons, as reported by BucsGameday's own JC Allen. As a result, the Buccaneers will rely on running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in their running attack against the Falcons on Sunday.
Irving has been a standout for the Bucs this year, currently averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground with 351 total yards and three touchdowns. Irving is also one of Tampa Bay's two kick returners, so he'll be unable to do that against the Falcons — that honor could go to either White or running back D.J. Williams, who the Bucs will certainly elevate in Irving's absence.
With each passing day, it seems more and more unlikely that the Buccaneers will have that firepower to hang with the Atlanta Falcons at home. Regardless, it's a game the Bucs need to win, as they're already down 1-0 against the Falcons this year and this game will be for first place in the NFC South.
Tampa Bay will have to find away. Just without one of its star rookies.
