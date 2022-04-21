Skip to main content

Terrell Owens reached out to Bucs about comeback to play with Tom Brady

Former NFL WR Terrell Owens reached out to Bucs about comeback, but was turned down.

Future Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens has consistently tried to make a return to the NFL. The former NFL WR still has a gear that many athletes hope to posses. He still runs an extremely fast 40-yard dash and is currently catching touchdowns in the Fan Controlled Football league.

The 48 year old Owens sat down with ESPN's Tim McManus and spoke about how he contacted the Bucs last season about a comeback, but was turned down.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins Reports

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at some of the things he's done, I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the 44-year-old Brady. "Yeah, I play the receiver position. Obviously, the risk is much higher, but with anything, with any sport, injuries are part of the game. I don't go into a situation with the notion that I am going to get hurt or I can't take a hit; that makes no sense to me. For me, I know that I'm a special individual."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Terrell Owens also put out a tweet back in January geared towards the Buccaneers about being able play for the team come the playoffs.

It is hard to see a world where Terrell Owens would play for the Bucs, yet alone be able to return to the NFL at his age. However, we can't dismiss the freakish athletic ability that he has at almost 50 years of age. T.O. should be respected for the work he has put in across his 15-year HOF NFL career, but at this point it just doesn't make much sense for a team to take a chance on him.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Teammates

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15556658
News

Bucs' GM Jason Licht hints at targeting middle rounds in 2022 NFL Draft

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
Saints v Buccaneers
News

NFC South Teams Will Dictate Key Moments in NFL Draft

By David Harrison22 hours ago
USATSI_17386753
News

Top Offensive Breakout Candidates for the Buccaneers in 2022

By Collin Haalboom22 hours ago
USATSI_15371698
News

Pro Bowl wide receiver visiting Buccaneers' division rival

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
USATSI_17348116
News

Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht provides an update on Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
USATSI_17252059
News

Rob Gronkowski calls out superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
DE873231-091F-4E52-B550-A0E506E8B51F
News

Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins Reports

By David HarrisonApr 19, 2022
USATSI_14335472
News

Tom Brady announces the return of ‘The Match’

By Caleb SkinnerApr 18, 2022