Terrell Owens reached out to Bucs about comeback to play with Tom Brady

Future Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens has consistently tried to make a return to the NFL. The former NFL WR still has a gear that many athletes hope to posses. He still runs an extremely fast 40-yard dash and is currently catching touchdowns in the Fan Controlled Football league.

The 48 year old Owens sat down with ESPN's Tim McManus and spoke about how he contacted the Bucs last season about a comeback, but was turned down.

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at some of the things he's done, I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the 44-year-old Brady. "Yeah, I play the receiver position. Obviously, the risk is much higher, but with anything, with any sport, injuries are part of the game. I don't go into a situation with the notion that I am going to get hurt or I can't take a hit; that makes no sense to me. For me, I know that I'm a special individual."

Terrell Owens also put out a tweet back in January geared towards the Buccaneers about being able play for the team come the playoffs.

It is hard to see a world where Terrell Owens would play for the Bucs, yet alone be able to return to the NFL at his age. However, we can't dismiss the freakish athletic ability that he has at almost 50 years of age. T.O. should be respected for the work he has put in across his 15-year HOF NFL career, but at this point it just doesn't make much sense for a team to take a chance on him.

