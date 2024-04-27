BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select Georgia DB Tykee Smith With No. 89 Pick
With their first of two picks in the third round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Tykee Smith, a versatile safety from the University of Georgia with the 89th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.
After addressing the trenches with both of their first two selections -- center, Graham Barton, in the 1st and edge rusher, Chris Braswell, in 2nd -- the Bucs shifted gears to their defensive backfield with this selection of Tykee Smith.
Smith is a versatile player who fits the type of profile that Todd Bowles covets. BucsGameday previously identified Tykee Smith as a potential fit for the Buccaneers.
"Smith played the star role at Georgia acting as a big nickel/ linebacker doing his best work near the line of scrimmage. He is a tremendous tackler, with great football, IQ, and the ability to stick with tight ends and big slot receivers. He displays great instincts, with the patience to read routes and the quarterback's eyes to make plays on the ball. However, because of his height and frame, he has coverage limitations and can struggle taking routes deep, while he ran well during testing, his long speed and recovery speed are lacking, and he can be over-aggressive in pursuit angles. Smith finished his senior season with 70 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups, and four interceptions. He had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit."
It's important to note that although Smith is listed as a safety, his versatility will allow him to see the field early and often in his career. He is capable of playing either safety or the nickel cornerback position. With Todd Bowles at the helm, there's no doubt that he'll get creative in the ways he plans to utilize Smith's skillset.
Jason Licht and his team have been busy on Day 2 of the draft. After selecting Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell with the 57th pick in the second round, they immediately had to shift their focus to this pick in the third. The work isn't done though, as it's another quick turnaround for the Bucs front office who is slated to pick again at 92, just three spots later. As it stands, the Buccaneers will have three remaining picks after that: Round 4 (125), round 6 (220), and round 7 (246).
It will be interesting to see how Jason Licht and company decide to allocate that draft capital towards filling other positions of need on the roster. So far the Bucs' GM has been uncharacteristically quiet on the trade market. That said, the draft isn't even halfway done. There's plenty of action still to come.
