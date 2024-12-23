Buccaneers Lose Texas Duel to Cowboys, Relinquish NFC South Lead
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to stay out ahead of the NFC South, but they failed to do so under the lights.
The Buccaneers fell short against the Dallas Cowboys, losing 26-24 in Dallas to fall down to 8-7. A night of defensive failures and offensive struggles now sees the Buccaneers relinquish the NFC South back to the Atlanta Falcons, who are also 8-7 and hold the NFC South tiebreaker.
The Cowboys kicked off the game with a long 58-yard field goal from kicker Brandon Aubrey, putting Tampa Bay down 3-0 to start. The Bucs turned the ball over on downs after a Sterling Shepard drop the next drive, and the Cowboys took advantage when QB Cooper Rush fired a pass to wideout Jalen Tolbert for a score in the red zone to go up 10-0. Tampa Bay's ensuing drive resulted in a punt, and the Cowboys started their next drive as the quarter ran down.
The Cowboys punted back to Tampa Bay to start the second quarter, and the Bucs got their first points on the board when RB Bucky Irving punched in a two-yard score to make it 10-7 Cowboys. The Cowboys responded with a field goal and the Bucs weren't able to get anything going the next drive, and the Cowboys responded with a long drive that ended in a touchdown via RB Ezekiel Elliot. That put Dallas up 20-7, but Tampa Bay led a quick drive at the end of the half and scored a touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan, making it 20-14. The Cowboys ended the half with points, though, with kicker Brandon Aubrey kicking yet another 58-yard shot to make it 23-14.
The Buccaneers started a promising drive, getting to the Cowboys' 26-yard line, but a penalty and then a strip sack that the Bucs recovered caused them to punt instead. The Cowboys drove down the field but settled for another Brandon Aubrey field goal, making it 26-14, The Bucs cut that lead back down to nine with a Chase McLaughlin field goal,
The Cowboys started the fourth quarter with the ball but punted back, but the Buccaneers couldn't capitalize and punted the ball themselves the following drive. The Cowboys punted it back to Tampa Bay again, and the Bucs turned the ball over after a Baker Mayfield deep ball was stripped from Jalen McMillan's hands by Jourdan Lewis. The Cowboys punted back to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs launched a quick and decisive drive to score a touchdown and keep it close at 26-24.
The Buccaneers got the ball back after a punt with one last try to win it with just under two minutes left, but in heartbreaking fashion, running back Rachaad White fumbled the football after a reception and the Bucs would lose 26-24.
The Buccaneers have a chance to regain the NFC South lead when they play the Carolina Panthers next week at home and the Atlanta Falcons face off against the Washington Commanders. The Bucs can still make the playoffs if they win out, but they'll certainly have to play better than they did against the Cowboys on Sunday.
