Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin A Franchise Tag Candidate in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a prime position to make the playoffs as long as they stand ten toes down through their remaining three games against the Cowboys, Panthers and Saints as they look to win the NFC South crown for a fourth straight season. While the road to this point hasn't been easy, the Bucs are a team to watch down the stretch and a team that many others likely won't want to face in the playoffs.
Tampa Bay, while in a great spot, have had to get here with numerous injuries occurring throughout the season with star wideout Chris Godwin perhaps being one of their biggest losses after he dislocated his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 7. Despite the absence of Godwin, the Bucs' offense has been one of the best in the league in almost every statistical category.
Godwin was on pace for perhaps the best season of his eight-year career after notching 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns before going down with the season-ending injury. With Godwin sidelined for the remainder of the season, the question for him and the Bucs will be what happens during the upcoming offseason, as the veteran wide receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of his three-year contract.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Atlanta Falcons' Benching of Kirk Cousins
When examining NFL players that could potentially receive the franchise tag from their organization, CBS Sports' Joel Corry broke down the possibility of Godwin receiving the tag for an astonishing third time from the Buccaneers.
"Chris Godwin was on pace for career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches before dislocating his left ankle in a Week 7 contest against the Baltimore Ravens," Corry wrote. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers using a franchise tag on Godwin for the third time in his NFL career will be too cost prohibitive. By CBA rule, it will be the greater of 144% of his $27.534 million 2024 salary ($39,648,960) or the largest number at any position, which is quarterback."
The likelihood of the Bucs placing the franchise tag on Godwin is very improbable, as doing so would be guaranteeing him quarterback-level money which is not ideal for a team to have to have to pay a wide receiver — especially one coming off a serious injury.
While Godwin is set to become a free agent, it is clear that the Buccaneers value him not only on the field, but off of it as well, as he fits the mold of a "Buc for life" like his fellow teammates Mike Evans and Lavonte David. Godwin will likely garner a ton of interest for his services, but if the Bucs do indeed value him the way we believe they do, then they will do whatever it takes to keep him in the red and pewter.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Defensive Player Leads NFC Pro Bowl Games Votes At His Position
• Buccaneers WR Named NFL FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for Week 15
• NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 16?