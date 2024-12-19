Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Addresses Head Coaching Candidate Rumors
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing in on achieving their fourth straight NFC South crown and will have three games left in the season to reach it as they face off against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints to round out their 2024 regular season.
Getting to this point hasn't been easy by any means, but they are here, and a large reason for that has been the improvement on the offensive side of the ball under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Under Coen, quarterback Baker Mayfield is having the best statistical season of his veteran career and the Buccaneers' running game has been transformed from one of the worst in the league to one of its best.
Through Week 15, Coen and the Buccaneers' offense is one of the best in the NFL ranking third in total offense (388.3 ypg), fourth in passing offense (244 ypg), fifth in rushing offense (144.3 ypg), fourth in scoring (28.8 ppg), sixth in red zone offense (65.5%), and third in third-down offense (48.3%).
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Atlanta Falcons' Benching of Kirk Cousins
With the explosion of Tampa Bay's offense this season, media pundits have began to take notice the work that Coen has been able to do in such a short period of time, and that has led to his name being mentioned as one of the top options this upcoming offseason for a head coaching gig.
The rumors, now running rampant, have prompted the question to reach Coen as he addressed them during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' media availability on Thursday following practice.
Coen, like many others, cited his fatherly duties along with trying to finish out this season on a high note as reasons why he hasn't even begun to think about the next phase of his coaching journey. While it is a dream of almost every coach to one day become a head coach, Coen is happy with where he is currently and is focused on what is happening in Tampa Bay at the moment.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Defensive Player Leads NFC Pro Bowl Games Votes At His Position
Even with the dismissal about becoming a head coach next season, there is plenty of evidence to the fact that Coen will indeed be at the top of many franchises' wishlists as a candidate. While he may not think about it throughout his normal day, there is almost a guarantee that it pops into his mind occasionally, especially with the trajectory that the Bucs are on.
If the Bucs aren't able to retain Coen as their offensive coordinator in 2025, it would mark the second time in as many years that they have had one of their play callers leave for a head coaching job as Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers following his one-year stop in Tampa Bay. The Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles have done a fantastic job in their hiring process over the past few years and could be in a position to have to do so once again if Coen does decide to take a promotion elsewhere.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Named NFL FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for Week 15
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Blowout Win Over Chargers
• NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 16?