Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to extend their win streak to five games when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs have been great on the road this season with a 5-2 win-loss record and gear up for their final regular season road trip of the year. At 8-6, the Bucs control their path to the playoffs and keep pace ahead of the Atlanta Falcons with a win on Sunday Night. They can do that if they follow these keys to cannon fire.
Run, Run, Run
The Bucs' run game has been cooking over the last four games to the tune of 769 total yards. The offensive line has been phenomenal getting excellent push to open up holes and the backs have been executing with great efficiency. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has dialed up the perfect runs in the right moments getting his blockers in space to lead the way.
Dallas, on the other hand, has been putrid against the run this season. They rank 29th in the league in stopping the ground game allowing 136 yards per game and 22 total touchdowns. The Cowboys have done better in the last four weeks limiting opponents running the ball to the tune of just over 350 yards total, but the level of competition they faced has a lot to do with that as well. The Bucs should be able to get the run game moving fairly early on and need to stick with it as they wear down Dallas' depleted defense.
Takeaway CeeDee Lamb
The game plan on defense should be a simple one — double wideout CeeDee Lamb to take him away and make the Cowboys beat you with everyone else. Dallas has yet to have someone truly take advantage of the coverage Lamb will see in any given game. Lamb is still dangerous and will surely find a way to come up with receptions and yardage, but limiting his opportunities and forcing quarterback Cooper Rush to rely on his other targets will be a key to success this week.
Despite have the league's 30th-ranked pass defense, the Bucs have done a good job limiting passing attacks in recent week. Last week against the Chargers, they limited Justin Herbert to under 200 yards passing, and in three of the Buccaneers' last four games they limited passers to under 200 total net yards. They did it without some of their top playmakers in the secondary. On the flip side, the Cowboys haven't had over 200 net passing yards in their last three games. Taking away Lamb and making Rush try to beat you with everyone else will be a major key to Tampa Bay's chances of winning.
Take Advantage Of Your Mismatches
There will be several mismatches in the game the Bucs will be able to exploit and can't be afraid of taking their chances when they come up. Coen is sure to see this on film and will have several opportunities to capitalize though it's up to Baker Mayfield to make the correct reads and get the ball there on time. With DeMarvion Overshown out the Cowboys will be relying on a rookie linebacker to step up into the role. Getting the ball out to the running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White when he is in coverage will provide an advantage for the Bucs.
In the secondary, Trevon Diggs is out for the season, thrusting Amani Oruwariye into a starting role at cornerback. In his first start since Week 8, he let up 100 yards and a touchdown to the Panthers offense. The Bucs would be wise to target whoever is matched up against him and getting mismatches with Mike Evans across from him when they can. If the Buccaneers offense and Mayfield can identify those mismatches, it shouldn't just be a big game on the ground for Tampa Bay, but one through the air as well.
