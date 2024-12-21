Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Names His Top 5 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 16
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about what makes a good football team.
Since making the transition to the broadcast booth, the former Bucs quarterback and 7-time Super Bowl Champion has had the opportunity to sit back and analyze the performance of all NFL teams from a perspective he's never had before.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Players 'Doubtful' For Cowboys Road Game
Not only does Brady cover the featured game of the week for FOX each Sunday, but he also provides insight throughout the week, including his 3 Stars of the Week and his Power Rankings.
Brady provided a bit of a shake-up when he unveiled his Top 5 teams in the league this week, changing his choice for the number one overall team in the NFL. According to Brady, the Kansas City Chiefs deserve to be viewed as the top dog in the league at this point of the year.
Just a week earlier, Brady had the Detroit Lions firmly entrenched as the number one team atop his power rankings, but a home loss to the Bills resulted in the Lions falling to #4 on his list, one spot ahead of the Minnesota Vikings. Behind the Chiefs at #1, Brady has the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills rounding out his top three, in that order.
Interesting to note for Bucs fans is the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already knocked off two of the teams on this list in the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, while also taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire before losing in OT in Week 9.
If the Buccaneers can continue their winning ways to close out the season, maybe they'll manage to sneak their way into Brady's Power Rankings before the regular season ends.
READ MORE: Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Cowboys
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With