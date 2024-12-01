Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Two Starters to Injury in Game vs. Carolina Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not put their best foot forward in a game vs. Carolina that is crucial for their playoff aspirations.
To make matters worse, two defensive starters have been ruled out due to injury.
READ MORE: Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Grab During Buccaneers-Panthers Game
Starting inside linebacker K.J. Britt went down with an ankle injury early in the game. Although he was initially ruled questionable to return, it has since been reported that Britt will not return to this football game. The severity of the injury remains unknown.
The Bucs have been absolutely ravaged by injury in their secondary all season long, which is a big reason why the team not only opted to bring back safety Mike Edwards, but inserted him into the starting lineup on Sunday even though he joined the Bucs just a couple weeks ago.
Unfortunately, Edwards was forced to leave the game vs. the Panthers due to a hamstring injury. Like Britt, he has also been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The Bucs haven't done themselves any favors in this critical game vs. the Carolina Panthers, but these injuries to starters on their defense certainly won't help their chances of correcting the issues that are plaguing them in this game.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Panthers in Week 13
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 13
• Dave Canales Discusses Challenge of Facing Todd Bowles, Liam Coen Ahead of First Game vs. Bucs
• Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category