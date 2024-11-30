Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category

Good luck getting to their QB 🏰



OTs with the lowest Pressure rates allowed:



Tristan Wirfs: 1.6%

Lane Johnson: 2.2%

Brian O'Neill: 2.4%

Taylor Moton: 2.6%

Terron Armstead: 2.9%

Laremy Tunsil: 2.9%

Morgan Moses: 2.9%

Garett Bolles: 3.0%



(min. 200 pass blocking snaps) pic.twitter.com/Mmz48prNXV