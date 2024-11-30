Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category
Tristan Wirfs has been a dominant player at the offensive tackle position from the moment he first arrived in the NFL back in 2020.
Despite switching from the right side to the left side between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Wirfs has continued to establish himself as one of the truly elite tackles in the game today.
Although Wirfs is a very well-rounded player whose presence in the lineup is crucial to all aspects of the Bucs' offense, the area where Wirfs really separates himself from other great players at his position is in pass protection.
This year has been no exception. Not only is Wirfs leading all OTs with an outrageous 92.5 pass-blocking grade according to PFF, but he's also leading the league by a significant margin in one key category — pressure rate.
According to the 33rd Team, only 8 players in the entire league are at or below a 3.0% pressure rate. Of those 8 players, 2-8 are all closely bunched together in between 2.2%-3.0% pressure rates. Above them all, on an island all his own (just like on the field) Tristan Wirfs sits atop the list at an astounding 1.6% pressure rate.
The ranking only considers players with a minimum of 200 pass-blocking snaps. Wirfs has 398 pass-blocking snaps this season, which shows just how consistent the Bucs' franchise left tackle is, maintaining such a low-pressure rate over such a large sample. In comparison, Eagles' All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has the second-best pressure rate in the league at 2.2%, but he's registered over a hundred fewer pass-blocking snaps this season than Wirfs with a total of 297.
Wirfs is currently recovering from an MCL sprain, and he is questionable to play in the team's crucial divisional matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.
Although the Buccaneers' offensive line played extremely well vs. the New York Giants last week there's no question that the team would be much better off with the best pass blocking tackle in the NFL, Tristan Wirfs, protecting their quarterback's blind side.
