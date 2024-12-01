Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend in the first of two divisional clashes left on their schedule. On the road for the first matchup, Tampa Bay is riding the high of a blowout win over the New York Giants last week and will need to carry that momentum into Sunday's games.
While the Panthers have just three wins on the season, they have gone 2-1 in their last three games, bringing the Chiefs to the wire last weekend. Former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales will have his team ready to go for this game and the Buccaneers will need to not play down to their competition. Carolina will be trying to make a statement on Sunday and while they aren't chock full of playmakers on offense and defense they do have some players the Bucs will need to watch out for.
Top Players On Offense
RB Chuba Hubbard
Carolina's offense runs through Hubbard, literally. Hubbard has been the heart and soul of the Panthers offense and as he goes, so does the offense. He leads the team with 876 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns with an impressive 4.95 yards per carry. Hubbard runs with physicality and often picks up yardage after contact. He's forced 35 missed tackles and has averaged 3.55 yards after contact with 20 explosive runs on the year.
RG Robert Hunt
Hunes was the Panthers' prized free agent pickup this offseason. With hopes of beefing up their interior Carolina doled out a five-year, $100 million contract to Hunt and so far, the results have paid off for the Panthers. Hunt has helped elevate Carolina's run game paving the way for Hubbard to succeed on the ground. He has a 77.2 run-blocking grade, per PFF, good for the 12th-best in the league.
WR Xavier Legette
The rookie wide receiver has come as advertised for the Panthers. His ability to high-point the ball and come down with it has been showcased all season long. While he still needs refinement in his route running and can struggle with drops, he has been a weapon for the Panthers with 33 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
Top Players On Defense
LB D.J. Wonnum
Wonnum missed the start of the season as he recovered from a torn quad injury, but he was activated off the PUP list for Week 9. In the two games he's been back he's played like a bat out of hell. He has five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to go with eight pressures. Wonnum wins with physicality and athleticism with a motor that never quits. At 6'5", 258 pounds, he'll give the Bucs plenty of problems coming off the edge.
CB Jayce Horn
Horn has quietly been one of the better corners in the NFL this season. The fourth-year cornerback excels in man coverage and will usually follow a team's No. 1 receiver. He's physical in run support and the Panthers will send him on the blitz as well. He performed well against Evans last year, prompting the Bucs to move him around in order to get better matchups — it worked in the first meeting, but Evans was held to just three receptions for 22 yards in the final matchup.
LB Josey Jewell
Jewell was one of the Panthers' big free-agent acquisitions this offseason. The former Bronco inked a three-year deal with Carolina for $22.75 million. While he's not elite in any one category, he is a solid all-around linebacker who can cover the whole field. He's missed some time with injury but is second on the team in tackles with 61, three for loss, and has a sack, an interception, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups in eight games.
Final Thoughts
The Panthers are a young team starting to find their groove under Canales late in the season. They are probably a year or two away from making some noise in the division, but they have been playing good football over the last few weeks. They are anchored with some key veterans in wide receiver Adam Thielen, left guard Damien Lewis, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and ascending players in tackle Ikem Ekwonu and tight end J'aTavion Sanders. The Panthers would love to play spoiler to the Bucs' chances for a playoff push in what should be a competitive game on Sunday.
