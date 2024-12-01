Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Grab During Buccaneers-Panthers Game
The Buccaneers offense didn't get off to the same hot start they did last week, having to punt the ball away after an unsuccessful opening possession. However, once they got the ball back for a second time, they were able to grind their way down the field.
With the Buccaneers facing a 4th-and-1 deep in Carolina territory, head coach Todd Bowles made the decision to go for it. The risk was worth the reward, as Rachaad White dove over the pile to give the Bucs a fresh set of downs with the endzone in their sights.
In what looked like a solid defensive stand by the Panthers, Mike Evans drew a DPI call, moving the ball to the doorstep of the goal line. Just a couple plays later, Evans found himself in single coverage, and Baker Mayfield didn't hesitate to give his biggest weapon a chance to make a play.
Mike Evans did the rest.
Evans displayed his unique body control for a player his size on the play, and the magnificent one-handed TD grab gave the Bucs an early lead in what is a crucial NFC South matchup.
