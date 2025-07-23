Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive positive injury news as training camp gets underway
Training camp is underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers veterans officially reported for training camp on Tuesday, with the first full-team practice scheduled for Wednesday.
As camp begins to take shape, the Buccaneers got encouraging updates on the health of two key defenders who the Bucs are hoping will participate in team activities.
According to the Athletic's Greg Auman, Tampa Bay expects defensive lineman Greg Gaines and rookie Linebacker David Walker to be ready for action after limited participation earlier this summer. Gaines, who had been sidelined with an undisclosed issue, and Walker, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, are on track to be full-go when the team hits the field this week.
The Buccaneers will benefit from Gaines’ return as he re-enters the defensive line rotation, bringing veteran presence and run-stopping ability alongside Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. His availability will help bolster Tampa Bay’s interior line depth heading into a competitive camp.
Walker, Tampa Bay’s rookie edge rusher from Oregon, had shown promise before his injury and now has a chance to compete for rotational reps behind Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. His return provides a key opportunity for live reps and further evaluation throughout training camp.
With both defenders trending in the right direction, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the start of camp healthier than anticipated. It’s a strong early development for a defense looking to reassert its identity and consistency in 2025.
