Offensive line expert believes Buccaneers OL is among best in the league
In 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. The team's ability to gash opposing defenses through the air or on the ground created a dynamic that was extremely hard for defenses to predict and defend against.
With so many talented playmakers on that side of the ball for the Bucs — guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving — it's common to assume they are the primary reason for the team's success on that side of the ball. However, real 'ball knowers' know that any success on offense starts and ends with the big guys up front.
Although the players mentioned certainly played a major role in the Bucs' offensive success in 2024, it would be silly to overlook the performance of the team's offensive line.
Brandon Thorn is an NFL analyst who focuses exclusively on offensive line play. Over the years, Thorn has established himself as the preeminent expert when it comes to breaking down offensive line play in the NFL.
Thorn does work for a few different outlets, but he recently put out his OL rankings for heading into the 2025 season. And although many people are sleeping on just how good the Bucs' OL is, Thorn is not one of them.
According to his ranking, Thorn believes the Buccaneers have the third-best offensive line group in the entire NFL.
Although Thorn clearly understands the implications of Tristan Wirfs' injury status, he still feels as though the Buccaneers belong near the top of the league when evaluating the entire picture.
"Tampa Bay was another select unit set to enter the year with all five returning starters until it was reported that star left tackle Tristan Wirfs had knee surgery that will likely keep him out for at least the first four games. While the injury certainly dings their status during that span, these rankings are also factoring in the long view of performance until midseason and beyond." Thorn wrote.
Thorn rightfully acknowledges that Wirfs' absence to start the year will be a massive challenge for Tampa Bay, but if they can survive without him, the arrow is pointing up for the Buccaneers' o-line.
"The unit will experience a massive drop-off without Wirfs in the lineup that will fundamentally change their offense, requiring help schemed into the protection plan that is unnecessary when the All-Pro is playing." wrote Thorn. "With Wirfs in the lineup and another year playing together as a unit, this group should sustain their status as a top-tier group."
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to build off the impressive season they had in 2024, especially on the offensive side of the ball, they're going to need another stellar performance from their ascending group of offensive linemen. Although they will need to weather the storm without the best tackle in football for at least a little bit, it sounds like one of the best OL experts in the industry believes they have what it takes to do exactly that.
