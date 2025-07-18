Tampa Bay Buccaneers land massive Super Bowl prediction
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans might want to pay close attention to what is being said on the national stage.
The Buccaneers were included in Sports Illustrated’s list of “The 12 Teams That Can Win Super Bowl LX,” written by senior writer Conor Orr.
Tampa Bay, once again flying under the radar, is getting rare national praise for a roster that is deeper and more well-rounded than most realize.
Orr did not just list the Buccaneers out of courtesy. He made it clear that this team’s infrastructure, from coaching vision to hidden talent, gives them a real shot at making a deep playoff run and competing for the Lombardi Trophy.
“Yes, the Buccaneers,” Orr said. “Part of the reason this team has had so much success with offensive coordinators, both Liam Coen and Dave Canales were hired for head coaching jobs after just one season on post, is because of the vision laid out by Todd Bowles. He is crystal clear as to what kind of offense best helps the type of defense he has become known for.”
For all the conversations about quarterback Baker Mayfield and star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the real engine behind Tampa Bay’s recent success is structure. Under Bowles, the Bucs have become a team built around complementary football. The offensive strategy, whether under Canales or now Coen, is designed with Bowles’ defensive identity in mind. That level of alignment has led to back-to-back playoff berths and three straight winning seasons despite constant turnover and low outside expectations.
While the stars are household names, Orr points out the Buccaneers are loaded with “underrated playmakers tucked underneath the marquee names.” That list includes contributors like running back Rachaad White, tight end Cade Otton and second-year wide receiver Trey Palmer.
It also speaks to Tampa Bay’s depth, something Orr says would show up if you graded each player Madden-style and took the average.
“This team may be one of the more talented from front to back in the NFL if we were to assign each player a kind of Madden-like grade and take the average.”
That talent extends to the defensive side of the ball, where Tampa Bay turned a corner late last season. The Bucs finished 2024 as one of the top three defenses in the league over the second half of the year. Drafting more help in the secondary will allow Bowles to unleash the type of exotic blitzes and disguised looks that defined his early years as a defensive coordinator.
“More support on the back end will allow for more exotic rush looks while also maximizing coverage support,” Orr said.
Young defensive players like Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien give Tampa Bay a mix of speed, aggression, and upside. When combined with veteran pillars like Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Vita Vea, the result is a defense that can dictate games.
Orr’s prediction is not just about talent. It is about structure, continuity, and identity. These are the things the Buccaneers have leaned into since Brady’s departure. While teams like the 49ers, Lions, and Eagles dominate NFC projections, Tampa Bay is content playing the role of underdog. That is exactly how they want it.
The Bucs do not need headlines to believe they can contend. But getting a national nod like this only validates what they have been building. As training camp opens and 2025 takes shape, one thing is clear — Tampa Bay is no longer just a surprise team. They are a real one.
