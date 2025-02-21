Buccaneers superstar named top 25 player in NFL by Pro Football Focus
Offensive line play is crucial in today's NFL if you want to be a contending team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that well — since 2020, they've been blessed with some very good offensive lines, and the one thing in common between all of them has been their anchor at tackle.
Be it right tackle or left, Tristan Wirfs has been a dominator on the line since he was drafted in 2020. He's been a First Team All-Pro at both left and right tackle, with his latest honor coming on the left side in 2024, and the Buccaneers recently rewarded him with a massive five-year, $140 million extension last offseason.
That contract is paying off dividends already as Wirfs protects quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's one of the best players in football, and he was recognized as such by Pro Football Focus. PFF put out their list of the top 101 NFL players in 2024, and Wirfs finished quite highly ranked at No. 22.
Here's what PFF had to say about Wirfs' stellar play:
"In today’s NFL, a tackle’s most valuable trait is the ability to withstand the relentless pressure packages deployed by modern defenses and keep their quarterback clean. Wirfs exemplified that skill in 2024, earning a league-best 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. Not only did that lead all tackles this season, but it also ranks as the second-highest ever recorded at the position in the PFF era (since 2006)."
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has made a lot of great draft picks during his time as general manager — his first-ever draft pick was Mike Evans, in fact — but with two First Team All-Pro nods and multiple Pro Bowls, there's an argument that Wirfs is his very best.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024