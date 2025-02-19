Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
The 2024 NFL season is over as the Philadelphia Eagles took home a Super Bowl victory out of the NFC side, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in a dominant 40-22 contest.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they saw a one-win improvement from 2023 to the most recent season, posting a 10-7 finish. Baker Mayfield, once again, had a career season — which is the second time he's done so in as many years in a Buccaneers jersey.
In two straight seasons, Mayfield has played so well that his offensive coordinator landed a head coaching job. This time around, Liam Coen took a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was sure to drum up a dramatic effect before doing so.
While Coen eventually ended up as the Jaguars' next lead man, he was sure to leave the entire NFL world with a laugh with his iconic Duuuval chant during his introductory press conference. Mayfield was able to share a laugh with Tristan Wirfs, as the star Buccaneers offensive lineman revealed on "The Pivot" podcast.
"Liam's the best," Wirfs said. "The O-line and Baker, we were in the Bahamas last week when all that was going on. He called us — Liam's an awesome dude — but I'm going to have to text him about that. That was funny."
First off, it's remarkable the offensive line unit was in the Bahamas with Mayfield as they continue to build their chemistry following a superb 2024 campaign together. They were also able to laugh about Coen's move amid the chaos that was his departure.
