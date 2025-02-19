Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
Tampa Bay barely squeezed out another NFC South championship in 2024 after going 10-7 to edge out the Atlanta Falcons from claiming the crown, marking the fourth time the Buccaneers have won the division since 2021. While reaching one of their goals of winning the division was nice, the Bucs' ultimate goal was to make a deep playoff run, but that, unfortunately, didn't come to fruition as they were bounced by the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round.
All eyes are now turned toward the offseason as the Bucs look to continue their dominant reign over the division. The Bucs have been the best team in the South for some time now, but as evidenced by last season, the rest of the division is hunting them down. One might not think that the Saints or Panthers have a realistic shot at contending in the division, but both teams are making moves to close the gap between them and the Bucs and Falcons.
Late Tuesday, it was reported by Adam Schefter that the Carolina Panthers and backup quarterback Andy Dalton have reached an agreement on a two-year, $6 million deal for him to return to the team.
READ MORE: ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
Dalton has spent the past two seasons in Carolina after becoming a backup near the end of his career and will do so for at least another two years as he will once again be brought back to continue to help the development of quarterback Bryce Young.
Young was benched midway through the 2024 season, and Dalton was able to take over, albeit not with much success. Once Young was thought to have figured things out again, head coach Dave Canales brought him back. The decision was the correct one, as Young quickly became one of the best quarterbacks in the league during the second half of the season.
Dalton might not be the same quarterback he used to be, but having his hand in the development of young quarterback such as Young has been instrumental in him navigating the challenges that come with being an NFL starting quarterback. If Dalton can continue to be a positive influence on Young, then we could see the Panthers take another step in the right direction in 2025, and at least he is a great backup in case Young gets injured or regresses in such a way that the coaching staff believes it is time to move on.
READ MORE: Division rival named ‘potential suitor’ for Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-champion wide receiver
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker could play elsewhere in 2025
• Two Buccaneers players appear in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
• Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals reason he retired in 2022
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs explains differences blocking for Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady