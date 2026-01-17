Liam Coen still has big praise for Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen had a very successful first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new head coach, winning 13 games in Duval. He had quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm of his offense for that run, but he hasn't forgotten his last quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Coen was recently on NFL analyst Peter Schrager's podcast, and Schrager asked him about his experiences with Mayfield, and he had a lot of great things to say about what Mayfield did on and off the field.

Liam Coen still a fan of Baker Mayfield

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Baker is a dog," Coen said. "That word gets thrown around very loosely in our profession, but he's a real one. When you talk about a G, he's a G..."

I asked Liam Coen to give me a story on Baker Mayfield, a guy he's coached in two places (LA and Tampa Bay), for the pod.



Pure appreciation.



Coen went on to describe Mayfield's work ethic and the person that he is off the field, too, saying that it was visible all the way back from when he worked with him in Los Angeles with the Rams.

"Just the competitor, the person that he is on and off the field — he's exactly who he is, unapologetically. The man, the husband and father that he's become is what I'm really proud to see... I don't think people understand how hard Baker works."

Coen is happy in Jacksonville and clearly had a successful year, and part of that is how well he's been able to translate his offense from Tampa Bay to Jacksonville. Mayfield was a great facilitator of that offense, helping lead the Bucs to a top-five offense in multiple categories. The Bucs couldn't reclaim that magic with OC Josh Grizzard, but now, they'll hire a new OC in the offseason in hopes of getting back to that production.

The Bucs and Coen will reunite in 2027, when the Bucs play the Jaguars on the road.

