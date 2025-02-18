ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an interesting offseason as they will likely focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball, as that is where most of their issues occurred during the 2024 season. However, there are some decisions to make on the offensive side of the ball as a couple of starters and a slew of depth pieces are set to hit free agency.
While the front office decides what to do with some of their free agents, the biggest decision on the offensive side of the ball with come from standout wide receiver Chris Godwin, who could be well on his way to a new home for the first time in his career if he decides to do so.
Godwin has spent his entire eight-year career as a Buccaneer after being drafted in the third round out of Penn State. Godwin has been one of the most consistent weapons for the Buccaneers, meshing alongside Mike Evans perfectly to form one of the most formidable duos at the position in the NFL. However, Godwin has also dealt with two serious injuries that could decrease his value in free agency.
When examining their top 50 free agents of this cycle, Matt Bowen of ESPN has Godwin ranked as the fifth best free agent on the market, and for his best fit for the steady wideout, he has Godwin staying place in Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Division rival named ‘potential suitor’ for Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-champion wide receiver
"Staying in Tampa Bay and continuing to work alongside Mike Evans would be the right move for Godwin. Before suffering a season-ending left ankle injury in Week 7, Godwin's 50 receptions over the first seven games were the most in the NFL. He's a savvy and proven route runner with the toughness to work the heavy-traffic areas of the field for quarterback Baker Mayfield."
Obviously, bringing back Godwin would be ideal for both sides as it seems that Godwin is in that "Buc for life" area with the likes of Evans, Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs and even Antoine Winfield Jr., but this is the NFL, and anything is a possibility. The Bucs and Godwin both know how each other operate, and as Bowen pointed out, Godwin was perhaps well on his way to having a career year before dislocating his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens.
Godwin appears to have plenty left in the tank despite being a veteran in the league, and the Buccaneers would likely gladly have him back if the asking price is within their idea of what he is worth to the organization as they look to take the next step in search of another Lombardi Trophy. The Buccaneers could clear up cap space by releasing players and restructuring contracts, so as we inch near the start of free agency in March, it will be pivotal to keep an eye on the inner makings of what Godwin's camp is thinking.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker could play elsewhere in 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Two Buccaneers players appear in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
• Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals reason he retired in 2022
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs explains differences blocking for Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady
• Could the Buccaneers target Atlanta Falcons edge rusher in free agency?