Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2024, and a large part of that was their much-improved run game. And a large part of that was their rookie phenom, Bucky Irving.
Irving was a revelation at running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the Bucs' first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015. Irving netted 1,122 yards on an impressive 5.4 yards per carry with an additional 392 yards receiving. Irving wasn't just one of the best rookie running backs in the NFL — he was one of the best running backs in the league, period.
Pro Football Focus knows this well, and as a result, gave Irving the props he deserves. PFF is going through their top 101 players of 2024, and after quarterback Baker Mayfield and wideout Mike Evans appeared on the list, Irving's turn has arrived. Irving came in at No. 58 on the list, right above fellow rookie and wide receiver Malik Nabers and right below San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
Here's what PFF had to say about Irving:
"Arguably the biggest surprise from the 2024 draft class, Irving was phenomenal in his rookie season. The fourth-round pick from Oregon was the only back in the league who posted 90.0-plus PFF grades both as a runner and as a receiver. His 90.8 overall grade was fourth in the league among running backs as well.
Despite finishing with the 10th most catches among tailbacks (47), Irving broke the second-most tackles after the catch (20). That elite contact balance translated over to his rushing ability as well, as he led the league with four yards after contact per attempt."
Irving was excellent in both the run game and the pass game, and it allowed him to help propel Tampa Bay's entire offense in 2024. Initially starting the season in a support role behind running back Rachaad White, Irving bled into his carries until officially overtaking him at starting running back late in the year. With the trio of Irving, White and running back Sean Tucker, the Bucs boasted the No. 3 rushing attack in yards per rush (5.2) and No. 5 rushing attack in yards per game (146.5).
Now, with a full offseason to work and prepare for next year, Irving could get even better in 2025.
