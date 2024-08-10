How to Watch Buccaneers at Bengals: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game of the year tonight at 7:00 PM ET.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that many of the team's starters won't be seeing action tonight, but we will get a heavy dose of the rookies along with the backups looking to make a name for themselves. The Bengals plan on rolling out Joe Burrow and a few starters early, but don't expect them to stay in the game for an extended period of time.
The game can be seen locally on WTTA-TV, an affiliate of WFLA.
Kickoff Time
Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
Saturday, August 10th, 7:00 PM EST
TV & Streaming Options
WTTA-TV - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)
Orlando (WESH), Pensacola (WKRG), Panama City (WMBB), West Palm (WPBF), Ft. Myers (WINK)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Cincinnati Bengals -6
Over/Under: 38.5
