Buccaneers to interview AFC North coach for OC position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun their intense search for an offensive coordinator after head coach Todd Bowles fired Josh Grizzard, hoping to land their fifth offensive coordinator in as many years. The Bucs have plenty of impressive suitors, like former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, but that doesnt mean they aren't open to other options, too.

One of those options is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, who was promoted to that position from quarterbacks coach after Brian Callahan left the Bengals to become the Tennessee Titans head coach. Pitcher is the latest offensive mind the Bucs are bringing in for an interview, and he could come with a few benefits.

The #Bucs will interview #Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their vacant OC job this week, sources say, an opportunity made possible by coach Zac Taylor giving Pitcher permission to speak to teams with play-calling OC opportunities.



Bengals OC Dan Pitcher to interview with Bucs

Pitcher does not call plays under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, but he does have an impressive resume regardless.

Pitcher was the quarterbacks coach in Cincinnati from 2020-23, where he helped develop Joe Burrow into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. The Bucs interviewed Pitcher and liked him quite a bit last year, but Pitcher decided to stay with the Bengals after Callahan's departure.

The Bengals were a good offense in most metrics last year, coming in at 12th in points per game, 16th in yards per game, sixth in third down conversion rate and third in red zone touchdown percentage. The Bengals have also been without Joe Burrow for large stretches of 2024 and 2025, but they've still been able to produce with Pitcher at OC regardless — a good sign for the Bucs if they want to hire him.

Pitcher would be another first-time playcaller, however, so the Bucs will have to decide if they want to do that again after doing it for the previous three offensive playcallers. If they do, Pitcher will be a strong option, and he could perhaps bring some of the coaching that turned Burrow elite to Tampa Bay and help Baker Mayfield take it to the next level as a quarterback.

