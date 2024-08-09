Bucs Assistant GM on First Preseason Matchup: 'I Want to See Them Compete'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek has been a key part of Tampa Bay's recent successes in the divison and beyond.
Spytek, who serves alongside Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, has helped the team find talent in the draft and build its roster that has won the NFC South three years in a row. He's interviewed for GM jobs of his own, but for now, he remains in Tampa Bay, and he's very excited to see how his team performs in their first preseason outing.
Spytek spoke to media on Thursday in the team's last training camp practice before they play the Cincinnati Bengals for their first preseason matchup Saturday, and he stressed that he's really looking forward to seeing this team out on the football field.
"I want to see them compete," Spytek said. "They're going to make mistakes. It's their first time on an NFL field in a new scheme, whether it's offense or defense, so they're going to make mistakes, but I want to see them compete. I want to see them strain to finish."
Players will certainly do that, especially those on the roster bubble who will have their time to shine in games like these. Todd Bowles told reporters that (most) starters aren't playing, so that will breed plenty of opportunities for those who wish to take it with some added playing time.
And how they look will always differ. Spytek mentioned that some players who are great in practice don't show up when the lights on, while others are exactly the opposite.
"That's why in preseason games, there are always young guys that have sometimes been great out here in the shells and no-contact [practices] that kind of fade," Spytek said, "And then there's some guys that didn't quite look as athletic as some other guys, that show up because when the lights go on and it's big-boy football, they show up."
Part of Spytek's job is figuring out which players will show up when the lights are brightest and filling the team with those types of players. But even beyond that, simply watching his players take the field is something that brings him joy.
"I just love watching guys compete. It's really almost like a natural high for me – I just love it," Spytek said. "When you find kids that will just empty the tank for you, I have so much respect for them, and I look forward to seeing that on Saturday night."
The Buccaneers will face off against the Bengals at 7 p.m. EST.
